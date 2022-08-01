The late Bill Russell once told Spurs' Tim Duncan he was his favorite player

The Basketball Hall of Famer passed away at the age of 88.

SAN ANTONIO — The basketball world is mourning the loss of Hall of Famer Bill Russell, who passed away at the age of 88.

“Bill Russell was the greatest champion in all of team sports," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. "The countless accolades that he earned for his storied career with the Boston Celtics – including a record 11 championships and five MVP awards – only begin to tell the story of Bill’s immense impact on our league and broader society."

Russell leaves with an incredible basketball resume and a force off the court, but did you know he was also a huge Tim Duncan fan?

Russell sat with the San Antonio Spurs legend in 2009 when the NBA Finals MVP Award was named after him.

Duncan, coming off winning title No.4 in his career, sat with Russell and the two chatted about their similarities on the court.

It was during the interview that he revealed Duncan was his favorite player.

“When Jackie Robinson died, his wife called me and asked me to be a pallbearer at Jackie’s funeral," Russell said. "I said of course, but I asked why. She said you were Jackie’s favorite athlete and that’s the same way I feel about you. Play hard, play smart, and won championships."

That is some very high praise Duncan received from the NBA legend.

Rest In Peace Mr. Bill Russell.



Here is a chat he did with Spurs' Tim Duncan about the game, their similarities, how Russell called Duncan his favorite player and more. #nba #billrussell #celtics #gospursgo #porvida pic.twitter.com/kBGNDJmAAh — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) July 31, 2022

During the same chat, Russell even predicted Duncan was not done winning titles, and that came true in 2014 when the Spurs defeated the Heat in the NBA Finals.