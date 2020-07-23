BIG FUN POD: Development and social justice at the forefront for Spurs in Orlando bubble

SAN ANTONIO — Listen to The Big Fundamental Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Soundcloud, Stitcher, or Podbean.
After four long basketball-less months, the NBA and the Spurs are back. Ahead of the Silver and Black's first scrimmage against the Milwaukee Bucks, Jackson Floyd, Evan Closky and Tom Petrini got together to discuss the return to play.
Coach Gregg Popovich said that development will be the main focus on the court for the shorthanded Spurs at Disney.
Off the court, and even written on the court, the focus is on racism, systemic inequality, and efforts to address these problems. The second half of the show consists of Spurs players and Coach Pop speaking their minds on these problems, and what comes next.
