BIG FUN POD: Development and social justice at the forefront for Spurs in Orlando bubble

As the Spurs take the court again, the basketball focus is on progress. Off the court, Pop and his guys are fighting racism, police brutality and systemic injustice.

After four long basketball-less months, the NBA and the Spurs are back. Ahead of the Silver and Black's first scrimmage against the Milwaukee Bucks, Jackson Floyd, Evan Closky and Tom Petrini got together to discuss the return to play.

Coach Gregg Popovich said that development will be the main focus on the court for the shorthanded Spurs at Disney.