WNBA names Spurs' Becky Hammon as one of its 25 greatest players

Hammon is officially among some of the greatest WNBA players to ever play!

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs' Becky Hammon can add another accolade to her incredible basketball career.

To celebrate its 25th anniversary, the WNBA announced its selection of “The W25,” a collection of the 25 greatest and most influential players in WNBA history and the San Antonio assistant coach was named to the list.

After going undrafted in the WNBA, Hammon became a six-time WNBA All-Star and four-time All-WNBA selection in 16 seasons. She started her pro-career with the New York Liberty before landing with the then-San Antonio Stars.

She led the WNBA in assists once and won the WNBA’s Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award.

Since her retirement from the WNBA, she's been a pioneer with the San Antonio Spurs as the first paid female assistant coach and is primed to become the first female NBA head coach.