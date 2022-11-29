Is Becky Hammon pausing NBA head coaching job goal?

“I don’t need someone’s stamp of approval to tell me that I’m a good coach,” said Hammon.

SAN ANTONIO — After leaving the San Antonio Spurs as an assistant coach and becoming the new head coach of the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces, Becky Hammon would end her first year coaching with a championship and a parade down the Las Vegas strip.

That WNBA experience is why she says it has given her the most joy than ever on the basketball court.

Even surpassing her time as a player with the former WNBA club San Antonio Stars.

"I had more fun, coaching this group of women that I've had in, being a player included, I can't even remember," she said. "2007-2008 I had a really special team in San Antonio that I was a part of but you can't sit there and tell me it's a better job."

However, many speculate Hammon could make the leap back to the NBA as a head coach but that may not be her long-term goal for now.

Speaking at the recent ESPNW Summit, the former Spurs coach spoke about her coaching future.

She made it clear that she does not need anyone's approval to anoint her as a good head coach. In addition, she reiterated she is enjoying the WNBA coaching experience, and making it back to the NBA as a head coach may not be in her plans.

In just her first season with the Aces, she led them to a league-best 26-10 record, the top seed in the league playoffs.

She would be named the 2022 WNBA Coach of the Year and completely turned around the Aces franchise practically overnight.

She is finding much success in the WNBA and one would think that would put her on any NBA team's short-list of possible new head coaches.

Despite that success, she spoke out on why an NBA team may not hire her.

And it comes down to an NBA team not wanting to bet on something that has never been done: Hiring a female head coach.

“In the NBA, if you’re hiring a coach, your season did not go well. Who’s ever hiring you is also in the hot seat. [Do they want to] put their ass on the line for something that’s never been done? I think it can be done, but I’m not the one hiring."

Before returning to the WNBA, NBA teams, the Bucks and Blazers, did speak with her about a coaching spot but nothing came to fruition.

Overall, Hammon has done a remarkable job with the Aces and she has not forgotten the lessons Spurs' Gregg Popovich taught her about leading a team.

"Not skipping steps is the most important, especially early on in training camp," Hammon said. "The biggest point is to lay a great foundation of fundamentals and basics and you start with communication."