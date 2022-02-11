Fresh off WNBA title, Becky Hammon to join ESPN as NBA studio analyst

The former San Antonio Spurs assistant coach will make her television debut in December.

SAN ANTONIO — It's been quite the productive summer for former San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon.

She was hired as the new Las Vegas Aces head coach, led the team to the best record in the WNBA last season, was named the 2022 WNBA Coach of the Year and would end her first year coaching as a WNBA champion.

Her schedule is only continuing to stay busy. ESPN has announced that Hammon will be their new NBA studio analyst for the 2022-'23 season.

She is set to make her debut in December and will provide analysis for games before preparations start for the next WNBA season, which tips off in May.

“I am very excited to contribute to ESPN’s coverage of the NBA this season,” said Hammon. “It will be a lot of fun working alongside ESPN’s talented roster of broadcasters and having the opportunity to talk about the game that I love so much.”

“Becky is a pioneer in every sense of the word and we know she’ll lend unique insights, based on her wide-ranging experience, to our NBA coverage,” said David Roberts, ESPN's head of NBA and studio production.

Spurs fans continue to support after she left San Antonio, and you can bet they will be tuning in once she makes her ESPN debut. Hammon also was in San Antonio recently to visit her former team visiting with coach Gregg Popovich and the team.