Becky Hammon says first year coaching in WNBA gave her more joy than she can remember

Hammon led the Las Vegas Aces to the 2022 WNBA title in her first season as a head coach.

SAN ANTONIO — After leaving the San Antonio Spurs as an assistant coach to become the new head coach of the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces, Becky Hammon would end her first year coaching with a championship.

And that journey to the top is why she says its given her the most joy than ever on the basketball court.

Even surpassing her time as a player with the former WNBA club San Antonio Stars.

During an interview with "The Dan Le Betard Show," Hammon explained why coaching in the WNBA isn't better than the NBA based on quality of life and a less rigorous schedule.

"I had more fun, coaching this group of women that I've had in, being a player included, I can't even remember," she said. "2007-2008 I had a really special team in San Antonio that I was a part of but you can't sit there and tell me it's a better job."

Hammon stressed that basketball isn't different because she is in the WNBA. That basketball is basketball no matter the setting.

Aside from a title, Hammon became the third former WNBA player to win the Coach of the Year award and is the first former player to earn the honor in her debut season as a WNBA head coach and the only one to win the award while coaching the franchise for which she previously played in this case, the former San Antonio Stars.

In just her first season with the Aces, she led them to a league-best 26-10 record, the top seed in the league playoffs.

Hammon has done a remarkable job with the Aces but has not forgotten the lessons Spurs' Gregg Popovich taught her about leading a team from the sidelines.