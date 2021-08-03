Beaming with pride! Keldon Johnson’s mom thrilled he was named an Olympian

The Spurs player was selected from the 2021 U.S. Select Team after several players could not make the trip to appear in the Olympics in Tokyo.

SAN ANTONIO — Keldon Johnson is just the third Olympian in Spurs’ history (following David Robinson and Tim Duncan), and his mom, Rochelle Johnson, couldn’t be any prouder.

Talking with Courtside Moms, Rochelle spoke about Keldon getting the nod to represent the United States at the 2021 Olympics, which left her speechless.

“When I found out, tears just came down to my eyes,” Johnson said. “I can’t believe Keldon is in the Olympics.”

Keldon spoke about his mother’s reaction following the announcement he made the National Team.

“My mom cried. My dad was choking up a little bit,” he said during a video conference hosted by the Spurs. “It was a special moment.”

Johnson was plucked from the 2021 U.S. Select Team after several players could not make the trip to Japan.

He scored 15 points in an exhibition game against Spain on July 18 and is just the sixth player 21 years old or younger to be on a U.S. Olympic roster since NBA players were allowed to play in 1992.

He’s also having fun with his teammates during the tournament.

Recently, JaVale McGee caught Johnson hamming it up for the camera.