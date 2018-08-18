No one filled as many roles with the Spurs during their first 20 seasons of existence than Bob Bass, who coached and worked in the team’s front office at different times before leaving the franchise in 1994.

A passionate basketball man long after he retired in 2004, Bass regularly spent nights watching several NBA games simultaneously on TV at home.

“Basketball was his drug,” former Spurs point guard James Silas, whose jersey hangs from the rafters at the AT&T Center, said Saturday. “He just couldn’t do without it. Whether he was involved in the game or just talking about it, he lived it.”

Bass died Friday night at his San Antonio home, where he had been in hospice care since Monday after suffering a second stroke. He was hospitalized Aug. 6 after suffering his first stroke.

Bass, a down-home, plain-spoken type who could more than hold his own in the board room, was the Spurs’ general manager when they moved into the NBA with three other ABA teams in 1976.

“He just had a brilliant mind for the game,” Silas said. “He was the kind of coach who let guys be themselves on the court, but you had to respect him as a coach. He would let you play the game.

“He really helped me. He put me out front and let me do what I could do. He was always there for you. He wasn’t this uptight guy that you couldn’t talk to or change his mind about something. He would listen. All the players liked him. Coaches on the opposite side liked him.”

The Spurs won their first championship 23 years after entering the NBA, in 1999, and added four more titles in 2003, 2005, 2007 and 2014.

Besides general manager, Bass served as vice president of basketball operations, assistant to the chairman, and head coach at different times during his long tenure with the Silver and Black. He was the club’s interim coach three different times. He went 144-108 with the Spurs.

Bass’ career as a pro coach and front-office executive spanned more than 50 years. The Silver and Black advanced to the playoffs 17 times, including three trips to the conference finals, during his 20-season tenure with the franchise.

After leaving the Spurs, Bass was general manager of the Charlotte Hornets (1995-2002) and New Orleans Pelicans (2002-2004) for nine years. He was twice named NBA Executive of the Year (Spurs, 1989-90; Hornets, 1996-97). The Hornets, who moved to New Orleans in 2002, never had a losing season when Bass was GM and made the playoffs seven times.

Always a basketball coach at heart, Bass will long be remembered for moving 6-foot-8 George Gervin from small forward to shooting guard after he replaced Tom Nissalke as head coach midway through the 1974-75 season. Bass’ decision changed the game and paved the way for big men such as Magic Johnson to play in the backcourt.

Bass’ decision to move Gervin gave the Spurs one of the best backcourts in pro basketball.

“I thought it was a smart move, not just for my career, but for George’s career, too,” Silas said. “The top defensive guard every night didn’t have to guard me. He had to guard George. That made it better for me and the team itself.

“Everybody benefited from it. It was just a great basketball decision that Bob made. He saw that George and I could work together. He was the first coach to come up with somebody that tall play the two position (shooting guard). Gervin was perfect for it.”

Gervin, who is in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, went on to win four NBA scoring titles during his career with the Spurs.

Bass coached three other ABA teams besides the Spurs – the Denver Rockets, Floridians and Memphis Tams. He was 311-300 as a pro coach.

Robert Eugene Bass was born on Jan. 28, 1929 in Tulsa, Okla. A graduate of Oklahoma Baptist University, where he was the basketball team’s captain for three seasons (1947-50), Bass coached his alma mater to the NAIA championship in 1966. He coached the Bison for 15 seasons before getting hired to coach the Denver Rockets in 1967.

Bass was inducted into the San Antonio Sports Hall of Fame in 2006 and the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame in 2008.

Bass is survived by his wife, Pat; sons Kelly and Kip; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Pat, who also coached at Oklahoma Baptist, and Bob Bass were married for 68 years.

“He and Pat were a great team,” Silas said. “She was full of passion for basketball, just like he was. She was something else. She was like the mother hen for the players. They were just good people who made a difference, not only for the team, but for the city. I have nothing but praise for Bob. He was a beautiful man on and off the court.”

