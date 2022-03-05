San Antonio bakery releases new Spurs-themed concha pops and cake

Here's something Silver and Black fans can enjoy while cheering for their favorite NBA team.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio bakery, Panifico Bake Shop, keeps on serving up sweet treats for all Silver and Black fans to enjoy.

The San Antonio bakery recently announced a new snack for Spurs fans: A Spurs concha ("shell" in English) pastry pop.

The edible concha has the Spurs logo complete with the team's fiesta colors all wrapped up just like a lollipop.

And if that isn't enough, they've taken their Spurs-baking talent to cakes.

The bakery also introduced a new line of Spurs-theme cakes for any occasion.

This isn't the first Spurs-themed treat from Panifico.

They introduced a heart-shaped Spurs donut covered in a glaze with the franchise's iconic fiesta colors for Valentine's Day 2022.

In addition, Panifico introduced a larger version of the Spurs-concha pop that requires two hands to handle.

San Antonio bakeries continue to serve up plenty of edible treats for Spurs fans.

One local bakery has Spurs-themed cookies that have been a hit with fans.

One thing is for sure, the San Antonio community is all about the Spurs and it shows in every way throughout the city.

What do you say, Spurs fans? Will you be getting these new Spurs-themed pastries? Or do you make your own Spurs-themed snacks?