San Antonio bakery releases new Spurs-themed concha pops and cake

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio bakery, Panifico Bake Shop, keeps on serving up sweet treats for all Silver and Black fans to enjoy.
The San Antonio bakery recently announced a new snack for Spurs fans: A Spurs concha ("shell" in English) pastry pop.
The edible concha has the Spurs logo complete with the team's fiesta colors all wrapped up just like a lollipop.
And if that isn't enough, they've taken their Spurs-baking talent to cakes.
The bakery also introduced a new line of Spurs-theme cakes for any occasion.
This isn't the first Spurs-themed treat from Panifico.
They introduced a heart-shaped Spurs donut covered in a glaze with the franchise's iconic fiesta colors for Valentine's Day 2022.
In addition, Panifico introduced a larger version of the Spurs-concha pop that requires two hands to handle.
San Antonio bakeries continue to serve up plenty of edible treats for Spurs fans.
One local bakery has Spurs-themed cookies that have been a hit with fans.
One thing is for sure, the San Antonio community is all about the Spurs and it shows in every way throughout the city.
