SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs family continues to grow!

Former Silver & Black power forward Matt Bonner announced the birth of his third child on Twitter Wednesday, sharing a photo of the newborn in the arms of his wife Nadia.

Happy anniversary to my amazing wife and thank you for bringing our precious baby girl into the world yesterday! pic.twitter.com/QANAjhmVp8 — Matt Bonner (@mattbonner_15) August 1, 2018

The baby girl was born Tuesday, the day before the Bonners' anniversary.

The Red Mamba's first daughter was born in 2009; Bonner's son, August, was born in 2012.

Bonner played 11 seasons with the Spurs before announcing his retirement in 2017. Since retiring, Bonner has been a part of the San Antonio Spurs TV Broadcasting team, serving as a studio analyst.

