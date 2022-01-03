Here's how to win an autographed basketball by Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV

Try your luck and win a signed basketball from the Spurs guard.

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs fans can start the new year right by taking a chance on winning a signed basketball from Lonnie Walker IV.

Walker and San Antonio-based tech company, Mach1, will randomly select someone on January 15th for the ball.

To enter the sweepstakes, simply:⁠ ⁠

1) Follow @mach1_services⁠ and @buddah on social media. ⁠

2) Tag a friend (each tag counts as one entry)⁠

And here is a bonus way to up your chances at winning.

Share this KENS 5 post to your story for an extra entry (only transferable for one story share total).

In celebration, check out this video launch with Walker who is a Mach1 investor, and friend.

Now is your chance to become a part of the future of roadside assistance On-demand.

Mach1 is getting you back on the road safer, and faster than ever. Download the Mach1 App for on-demand roadside assistance with no membership fees available on iOS and Android.

Please note only Mach1 will announce the winner. Any other page that contacts you is fraudulent and not Mach1. Mach1 will never ask you for card details.