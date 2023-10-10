Austin Spurs set to participate in the first HBCU Classic

This will be the first time a G League game will be played at a historically black college or university.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs' G League affiliate is set to make league history.

The Austin Spurs announced they will participate in an HBCU Classic against the Texas Legends on Nov. 4th at Paul Quinn College in Dallas, TX at 4 p.m.

This will be the first time a G League game will be played at a historically black college or university (HBCU).

"We're honored to participate in the first ever HBCU Classic at Paul Quinn College,” said Spurs Senior VP of Business Development & President of Business Operations, Tim Salier. “We truly appreciate our longstanding partnerships with both the Texas Legends and Thrivent Financial."

Aside from the Austin-Legends game, there will be a game featuring the Paul Quinn women's basketball team that will play Texas Wesleyan at 1:30 p.m.

Paul Quinn College is a private, faith-based liberal arts college founded by and affiliated with the African Methodist Episcopal. Deemed the oldest HBCU west of the Mississippi, Paul Quinn College is the only HBCU in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex area.

The day will be full of basketball and history for all to enjoy.

A limited number of tickets can be purchased at the door and if you cannot attend in person, the games will be streamed live on the Urban Edge Networks’ HBCU+ app.

AUSTIN SPURS SEASON INFO: