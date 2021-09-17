Austin Spurs name Petar Bozic as new head coach

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs G League affiliate has a new head coach.
The Austin Spurs today announced that the team has named Petar Bozic head coach, making him the eighth head coach in franchise history.
In addition, David Pilipovich, Nick Saenz and Jesse Childs have been named assistant coaches on his staff, joining Kenny Trevino who enters his second season as an assistant.
According to Austin, Bozic spent the past four seasons as an assistant coach. Before coming to Austin, he served as head coach of Partizan in his home country of Serbia from 2015-16 and assistant coach from 2013-15 following eight years of playing with the club from 2004-12. He helped lead Austin to an NBA G League championship in 2018 and Partizan to a Serbian League championship in 2014.
Bozic replaces former head coach Matt Nielsen who is now an assistant coach with San Antonio.
Here's the full 2021-22 Austin Spurs Staff:
- Head Coach – Petar Bozic
- Assistant Coaches – David Pilipovich, Kenny Trevino, Nick Saenz, Jesse Childs
- General Manager – Tyler Self
- Assistant General Manager – Samson Kayode
- Head Athletic Trainer – Carl White
- Medical Assistant – Crystal Lee
- Athletic Performance Assistant I – Tad Light
- Player Development & Program Manager – Brendan Sabean
- Basketball Operations Coordinator – Max Unger
- Basketball Operations Assistant – Mario Hicks
