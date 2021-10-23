Austin Spurs select former Central Catholic HS player Alexis Wangmene in 2021 G League Draft

The former Button and Longhorn returns to Austin.

SAN ANTONIO — The Austin Spurs (the San Antonio Spurs G League affiliate) announced they drafted former Central Catholic high school basketball player, Alexis Wangmene, in the 2021 NBA G League Draft with the 39th overall selection in the second round.

With the 39th overall pick in the 2021 #NBAGLeague Draft, the #AustinSpurs select Alexis Wangmene! pic.twitter.com/3RjI035A1q — Austin Spurs (@austin_spurs) October 23, 2021

The 6-foot-7, 240-pound Wangmene most recently played for Limburg United in Belgium during the 2019-20 season.

He returns to Austin after previously playing for the Austin Spurs in the 2016-'17 and 2012-'13 seasons and graduating from The University of Texas at Austin in 2012.

In five seasons at Texas, including a medical redshirt 2008-'09 season, he averaged 2.7 points and 2.8 rebounds in 11.8 minutes per game. He was an Academic All-Big 12 Second Team selection in 2009-'10 and two-time Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll member.

He represented his home country playing for the Cameroon National Team in the summers of 2008 and 2009 and the Cameroon Under-20 National Team at 15 years old.

He played for two years with the Buttons, and during his junior year he was named to the TAPPS 6A All-State team.