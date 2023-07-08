Austin Spurs set to hold open tryouts

Here's your chance to make your pro-basketball dreams come true.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — If you ever had dreams of becoming a pro-basketball player, then here is your chance.

The Austin Spurs (the San Antonio Spurs G League affiliate) announced that they will hold local player tryouts on Saturday, Sept. 16 at St. Michael’s Athletic Center (3000 Barton Creek Blvd, Austin, TX 78735).

Check-in will begin at 8 a.m., and tryouts will take place from 9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

This path to the G League has been beneficial for those looking to have an NBA career.

The best example was former Spur Jonathan Simmons who made his way to the NBA via an Austin Spurs open tryout.

If you do attend, keep in mind you will be heavily evaluated.

New Austin Spurs head coach Will Voigt and the entire coaching staff will be in attendance to put players through drills to assess their basketball playing ability and competitiveness. Austin Spurs front office personnel will be scouting and active in the day’s activities.

Up to three players from the tryout will be eligible to receive an invite to Austin’s training camp. Since 2013, nine players from local tryouts have made the opening-day roster.

Information on registration and necessary documents can be found here.

Austin head coach Voigt recently made a guest appearance on Locked On Spurs and opened up on the team, how crucial the Austin Spurs will be in the Spurs rebuild, and his path to the G League.

