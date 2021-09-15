Austin Spurs set to begin play against Rio Grande Valley to start 2021-22 season

The Spurs' G League squad will start playing soon!

SAN ANTONIO — The Austin Spurs will begin their new season against the Vipers as part of the new G League Showcase, the league announced.

The team’s 2021-22 season will tip off on the road on Friday, Nov. 5 against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers at 7:30 p.m. CT. Austin will return to H-E-B Center at Cedar Park for their home opener on Sunday, Nov. 14 to take on Capitanes de la Ciudad de México at 5 p.m. CT in their first home matchup since March 8, 2020.

According to the G League, the upcoming season will feature a new structure that includes two parts, the Showcase Cup and the regular season.

Our 2021-22 schedule is here!! 🙌



This season will feature a new structure that includes two parts, the Showcase Cup and the regular season.



More info ➡️ https://t.co/p57vvoPfUW pic.twitter.com/7CRYtoepRi — Austin Spurs (@austin_spurs) September 14, 2021

The Showcase Cup is a 14-game competition featuring all 29 teams and NBA G League Ignite that will culminate at the NBA G League Winter Showcase with the Showcase Cup championship game. The teams with the best winning percentage in each regional pod, as well as the four teams with the next best winning percentage across the league, will go on to play for the Showcase Cup trophy and monetary prize pool in a single-elimination tournament at the NBA G League Winter Showcase between Dec. 19-22. Austin’s games from Nov. 5-Dec. 16 will be Showcase Cup qualifying matchups.

Following the Showcase Cup, each team’s record will reset when the 36-game regular season tips off on Dec. 27. Playoff qualification will be determined based on Austin’s record in their games played from Dec. 28-April 2.

For Austin tickets visit the team's website.