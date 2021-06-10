Austin Spurs announce promotional schedule for the 2021-22 season

There will be a Derrick White Night!

SAN ANTONIO — There will be plenty of reasons to make a trip to Cedar Park to watch the Spurs G League affiliate Austin Spurs.

The Austin Spurs today announced team’s promotional schedule for the 2021-22 season, presented by SWBC.

Austin will welcome fans back to the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park on Nov. 14 with an opening night celebration for the team’s first home game since March 8, 2020.

Single game tickets will go on sale Oct. 7 at noon CT.

All 24 home games will feature a theme, and for the first time the Austin Spurs will take on an alternate identity that will be revealed at a later date for their games on Nov. 27, Jan. 9 and March 5. Fans will be able to enjoy $2 beers at Friday home games and collectible poster giveaways at every home game this season.

And there will be some fun theme-nights ahead.

Austin will host three Fiesta Nights throughout the season, including Jan. 8 when the team takes the court at the AT&T Center in San Antonio. Players will wear Austin Fiesta Edition uniforms modeled after San Antonio’s historic tradition. Additional games that feature custom jerseys this season are Alternate Identity Nights, Season of Giving on Dec. 3 in celebration of the holidays, The Dream Game, presented by Thrivent, on Jan. 17 in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Military Appreciation Night on Jan. 21 in recognition of military heroes. All theme night jerseys will be auctioned off with a portion of proceeds benefiting local nonprofit organizations.

To recognize current San Antonio Spurs players who spent time developing in Austin, the team is hosting three Austin Alum Nights on Jan. 27, March 17 and April 1. Fans will have the opportunity to add a player bobblehead to their ticket purchase for those games for $10 on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Silver and Black will continue to increase awareness of breast and heart health with the team’s annual Pink Night on Dec. 2 and Go Red Night on Feb. 14. In celebration of diversity, the team will host Pride Night on Jan. 6 and Black History Night on Feb. 4. Austin will recognize local heroes for Community Heroes Night, presented by Acadian Ambulance, on Nov. 18 and Superhero Night on Dec. 28. In support of local youth, there will be an education-focused College and Career Readiness/Schoolhouse Jam game, presented by GTFCU, on Feb. 10 and Youth Basketball Night with Spurs Sports Academy on March 13. Fans can score a Coyote Funko Pop with their ticket purchase for March 13 for $10 on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Austin Spurs mascot will have the spotlight for Da Bull’s Takeover on Dec. 30, and Austin’s first game of the new year on Jan. 2 will be a celebration of the team’s affiliation with the San Antonio Spurs. Fans will once again have a chance to bring their dogs to a game on Jan. 30 for Hoops and Hounds. The regular season will conclude with Fan Appreciation Night on April 1.