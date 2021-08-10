Austin Spurs announce 2021-22 broadcast schedule

Watch the future of the Spurs play in Austin.

SAN ANTONIO — Not only is the San Antonio Spurs' 2021-'22 season underway, so is the new campaign for their G-League affiliate, the Austin Spurs.

The Austin Spurs on Friday announced their 2021-'22 broadcast schedule, highlighted by eight games on Bally Sports Southwest, two games on Bally Sports Southwest Plus and one game on NBA TV. ESPN+ will air 17 games this season, and 30 will be streamed on nbagleague.com.

NBA champion, Olympic gold medalist and FIBA Basketball Hall of Famer Fabricio Oberto will return as the team’s color analyst this season for games televised on Bally Sports Southwest. The former Spur joins returning play-by-play announcer Dan Weiss.

Austin’s 2021-'22 season begins on the road Friday in Rio Grande Valley at 7:30 p.m. CT. The game will be streamed live on nbagleague.com.

Spurs fans can watch San Antonio rookies Joshua Primo and Joe Weiskamp develop with the Austin club, as well as see if there are any hidden gems San Antonio can discover and bring in to help the NBA club.