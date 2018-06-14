A custom pin company based in Austin that sells items on ETSY has made a Selena pin with the Tejano legend wearing a San Antonio Spurs jersey, and now we have to have one.

Name Pinding described itself as a husband and wife design team from Austin and they create limited edition custom pins, including a Fiesta medal that featured a bearded Gregg Popovich wearing a sombrero.

Photo courtesy Name Pinding

Before the Selena Spurs pin sold out, there appeared to be only 200 available for sale.

But we wouldn’t be surprised if you caught one on the secondary market because we can think of plenty of people that would pay way more than $10 for a Selena pin featuring her wearing a Spurs jersey.

Photo courtesy Name Pinding

