Argentinian artist creates incredible Manu Ginobili, NBA legends mural

The soon-to-be-enshrined Hall of Famer is getting some love from his home country.

SAN ANTONIO — Just as in San Antonio, there is no doubt Argentina is proud of their own: San Antonio Spurs great Manu Ginobili.

From his accomplishments on the court, whether in a Spurs or Argentina basketball jersey, Ginobili left his mark on basketball and leaves no doubt why he is set to be enshrined into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

To celebrate Ginobili, Argentinian-based artist Maximiliano Bagnasco showed off his homage to Argentina's native son by placing him among other NBA greats on a mural.

Watch Bagnasco create the mural, which not only includes Ginobili, but Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Allen Iverson and Stephen Curry as well.

Ginobili isn't the only Spur to receive such an honor overseas.

Former Spur Zarko Paspalj recently revealed in Belgrade a mural of Gregg Popovich that he commissioned to thank the Spurs head coach for their friendship.

Closer to home, Spurs and murals are scattered in San Antonio featuring current players such as Dejounte Murray to legends including Tim Duncan and George Gervin.

Most recently, Josh Primo and Keldon Johnson received their own murals.

Ginobili and the Hall of Fame Class of 2022 will be enshrined during festivities in Springfield, Massachusetts on September 9-10.