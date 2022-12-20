Random! Apparently Spurs great Tim Duncan is the most viewed NBA player in North Dakota

It appears the Spurs legend is very popular north of Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs have plenty of fans across the United States.

From Texas to New York, go to any Spurs road game and you'll see many fans supporting the Silver and Black in team jerseys and chanting "Go Spurs Go" in enemy arenas.

And apparently, one Spurs legend is very popular in, wait for it, North Dakota.

Yes, you read that right.

To wrap up their 2022 year, NBA stat site Basketball Reference revealed the most viewed NBA players across the United States.

Surprisingly, NBA fans in North Dakota went to the Basketball Reference website to search for Tim Duncan.

Basketball Reference's Sportify Wrapped is here! 🏀



Find out who was the most viewed player in your state, the most viewed player pages on a single day, and more. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/T1k89B6Ivs — Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) December 14, 2022

Who knew North Dakota wanted to find out about Duncan's Hall of Fame stats?

Closer to home, Texas' most searched player wasn't from San Antonio but actually from Dallas.

Mavericks' Luka Doncic was the Lone Star State's most searched player on the popular basketball stats website and isn't a big shock.

Circling back to Duncan and North Dakota, with the Spurs dominating the NBA landscape in Texas for decades, it is a bit surprising more fans across the U.S. were not searching for his stats.

Perhaps the stat website should reveal which NBA player was the most searched for in San Antonio.

Would Duncan come out on top? Or maybe it would be another team legend such as Manu Ginobili or recent players like Keldon Johnson or Jeremy Sochan?