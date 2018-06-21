60 new players will enter the NBA following tonight's draft, but one of the biggest stories heading into the 2018 NBA Draft is what the Spurs will do with Kawhi Leonard.

After reports surfaced Friday that Leonard would like to be traded, preferably to the Lakers (which is the last trade Coach Pop and the front office would make), the Internet has been abuzz with theories, rumors, and reports as to what a potential trade for the 2014 NBA Finals MVP could look like.

RELATED: Kawhi reportedly met with Popovich in California Tuesday

If the Spurs were to move Kawhi, the team would most likely want draft picks included in any trade package they would consider. Therefore, if San Antonio does ship off the allegedly-disgruntled superstar, the probability remains high that a move would happen either before or during tonight's draft; that way, the organization could pick the players they want.

The Phoenix Suns, who will pick first Thursday night, are set to pick Arizona big man Deandre Ayton, according to reports.

The Spurs are currently picking eighteenth. A CBS Sports mock draft predicts the Silver and Black will select Boston College shooting guard Jerome Robinson.

The 2018 NBA Draft airs Thursday at 6 PM Central Time. KENS 5 will be your source for all things draft-related, reporting live from the Spurs Draft Center and providing updates with our Live Draft Blog.

