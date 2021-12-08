Agent chats about the lead up to San Antonio selecting rookie Primo in the NBA Draft

In an interview with San Antonio Sports Star’s “The Blitz,” Ramasar explains some of the behind-the-scenes movement that led up to the Spurs picking Primo.

SAN ANTONIO — With the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the Spurs selected an 18-year old guard from Alabama, Joshua Primo.

Once that was announced, the fanbase was up in arms. Many felt there were better players on the draft board to select but Primo’s agent, Todd Ramasar, says San Antonio was targeting his client for a while.

“They had been seeing him in the recent past,” Ramasar said. “I think as the Spurs started to do their due diligence, make phone calls, and have conversations with me… Everything aligned where they felt comfortable using their lottery pick on Josh.”

Ramasar went on to say Primo’s NBA Combine performance was key in seeing him skyrocket up the draft and how much landing with the right team was important for the rookie.

He highlighted the Spurs’ proven development path and warned San Antonio that other teams were likely going to scoop Primo before their second-round pick at No. 41.

“When this process started off, the Spurs had pick 41 in the second round and I was pretty candid with them and telling them based on what I could see from Josh's talent in our gym and our player development system, he was not going to be available for them at pick 41,” Ramasar said. “So if they’re serious about Josh they would have to seriously consider him with their lottery pick.”

This echoes what team General Manager, Brian Wright, said after the draft. The team is not going to rush Primo’s development and he’ll be on his own timetable.

And he wants fans to know that Primo is a special player.

“Trust the process,” Ramasar said. “They will not be disappointed in Josh.”

“For a player at his age, at his size, and at his skill set I think what he has to offer for years to come for the franchise, to the NBA, is that Spurs fans will be happy with that.”

Although he did not name teams, Ramasar said Primo could have been drafted higher but certain players dropped down. That allowed the Spurs to select Primo.

And this suits Primo as his agent said he was hoping to be picked by the Spurs.