Adidas releasing new sneakers celebrating Tracy McGrady's 13 points in 33 seconds game versus Spurs

"The basketball gods were talking to me that night," McGrady said.

SAN ANTONIO — In the 2004 NBA season, the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets met for a regular-season matchup in Houston.

And former Rocket, Tracy McGrady, had one of the greatest individual performances in the NBA.

With the Spurs leading by eight points over the Rockets late in the game, it seemed San Antonio was set to add another win to the season.

However, McGrady had other plans and erased San Antonio's lead in a mere 33 seconds with a 13-point scoring barrage.

Houston would go on to beat San Antonio in a heartbreaking loss for the Silver and Black.

"Something clicked and it was just a wheel to take over," he said. "Once I hit the first three [point shot] and the second three [point shot] ... when they [Spurs] threw the ball into their player [Devin Brown], no one touched him. He tripped and fell and the ball rolled to me."

"The basketball gods were talking to me that night. I'm dribbling the ball up the court and I'm looking for my spot, head down and pop! Game over," said McGrady.

And to celebrate McGrady's game against the Spurs, Adidas is set to release new sneakers reflecting his incredible night.

It is a special edition colorway of the T-Mac 5 that reflects that night with a silver and black metallic colorway. An interesting choice of colors since he was with Houston and it isn't a red-and-white colorway.

On the sneakers are his Rockets' jersey number on the heels and "13/33" on the sneaker's tongues honoring that night in Houston versus San Antonio.

They are set to be released on June 3 at a $160.

Hopefully, one day Adidas will release a sneaker celebrating a Spur and his accomplishment on the court.

McGrady played one season with the Spurs in the 2012-13 season.