Former San Antonio Spurs guard Danny Green wrote that he wants to congratulate Manu Ginobili on a "hell of a career" and said that Ginobili has always been one of his favorite players since he was in high school.
The Instagram post reads, in part:
"It was always an aspiration to be half as good as you. I've learned so much from you over these last eight seasons that made me a better player and person... still trying to get that eurostep in my game, but my hips won’t let me lol!
...You are the ultimate warrior and a true champion! I’ve been extremely blessed to share a locker room with you and to be able to call you my friend and brother."
Man(u) Oh man(u), where do I start...first I want to congratulate you on a hell of a career. From the time I watched you from home while I was in high school to becoming your teammate, you’ve always been one of my favorite players. It was always an aspiration to be half as good as you. I've learned so much from you over these last 8 seasons that made me a better player and person...still trying to get that eurostep in my game, but my hips won’t let me lol! I always hated the fact that you came off the bench and that you subbed in for me because I had the most fun when I shared the court with you. Your approach & passion for every game, practice and everything that you did has inspired so many, including myself. You are the ultimate warrior and a true champion! I’ve been extremely blessed to share a locker room with you and to be able to call you my friend and brother. It sucks to see you go, but a complete honor to have played with you for your last game. I wish you well in your next chapter and tell my favorite guys in the Spurs arena (your sons) i will miss them on the sidelines cheering for us, especially Luca lol. Much Love Gramps and hope to see you on the sidelines again sometime soon! @manuginobili 🙏🏾💯
Green also said that he hated when Ginobili would sub in for him because Green had the most fun when they "shared the court."
Green was recently traded to the Toronto Raptors, as KENS 5 reported.
"Much love Gramps, and hope to see you on the sidelines again sometime soon," Green said in the post.