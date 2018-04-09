Former San Antonio Spurs guard Danny Green wrote that he wants to congratulate Manu Ginobili on a "hell of a career" and said that Ginobili has always been one of his favorite players since he was in high school.

The Instagram post reads, in part:

"It was always an aspiration to be half as good as you. I've learned so much from you over these last eight seasons that made me a better player and person... still trying to get that eurostep in my game, but my hips won’t let me lol!

...You are the ultimate warrior and a true champion! I’ve been extremely blessed to share a locker room with you and to be able to call you my friend and brother."

Green also said that he hated when Ginobili would sub in for him because Green had the most fun when they "shared the court."

Green was recently traded to the Toronto Raptors, as KENS 5 reported.

"Much love Gramps, and hope to see you on the sidelines again sometime soon," Green said in the post.

