A new perimeter threat? Spurs’ Drew Eubanks discusses offseason shooting work

It is no surprise the team is taking this direction considering they were not the best three-point shooting team last season.

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs are actively adding shooters to the roster this offseason. The team signed Doug McDermott, brought back Bryn Forbes, and drafted Joe Wieskamp.

It is no surprise the team is taking this direction considering they were not the best three-point shooting team last season. But could the team also have another perimeter threat who is already on the roster?

Maybe, if Drew Eubanks keeps up with his offseason goal.

In an interview with fan podcast “At The Line,” Eubanks spoke about expanding his game away from the rim and working with the team’s shooting coach guru, Chip Engelland.

“This offseason, whether you like it or not, I’ve been working on shooting,” Eubanks said. “This offseason I worked with Chip [Engelland] before he left for Team USA. Chip and I were working for like, three to four weeks straight. Not revamping my mechanics, but just tweaking a few things.”

The Spurs can definitely use another big on the roster to help spread the floor and open driving lanes for the team’s guards.

For his career, Eubanks is shooting 58-percent from the field and remains perfect from the three-point line at 100-percent. Of course, that is because he’s only taken two three-point attempts and made both in his pro-career.

“My consistency was just a little bit off because I had a flatter shot, a super straight shot. It was just flat at times so we worked on my mechanics and changed a few things,” he said.

Said Eubanks: “I’ve been able to get more arch on it and be way more consistent, especially from three. That’s been my main thing just to knock down a catch-and-shoot three.”

Eubanks does admit he deferred outside shots to last season’s veterans. However, heading into the 2021-22 season, he will be looking for his own shot.

“There’s going to be a lot more opportunities coming up this next year for guys to step up and expand their games,” Eubanks said. “I know people like to talk themselves up, but that's been the main thing I’ve been working on. I’ve always been able to shoot, I just never liked to force the issue.”

Eubanks likely won’t be competing in any NBA All-Star Three-Point Shootout but if his shots start to fall, it will be a windfall for San Antonio.

“I just try to get better every single year,” he said. “So, I don’t see why I can’t continue to get better and work on my game.”

For more from Eubanks, check out the full interview below: