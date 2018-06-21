The NBA has become the best American pro sports league to follow year-round because every offseason provides drama and intrigue for big-time individual players that other leagues just can’t match.

Case and point, the player everyone wants to know about on the day of the 2018 NBA Draft is Kawhi Leonard.

Will the San Antonio Spurs patch things up with the star and keep him with the Silver and Black long term with a super max deal, or will they trade him? And if a deal gets done, where will he go and what will the Spurs get in return.

