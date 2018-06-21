The San Antonio Spurs have drafted Miami Hurricanes guard Lonnie Walker IV with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

The Spurs have a reputation of grabbing players that slide down the draft for one reason or another and are immediately declared the "steal of the draft" almost solely based on how well the franchise has drafted players late over the years.

This is no exception.

Walker was described as a potential lottery pick before concerns about his health had him slide down the board. Walker had knee surgery prior to his last season at Miami and then his season ended with a foot injury.

Walker can finish at the rim and has explosiveness when he's healthy that he utilizes when players close in hard to stop him on three-point shots.

