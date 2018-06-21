The San Antonio Spurs have drafted Miami Hurricanes guard Lonnie Walker IV with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

The Spurs have a reputation of grabbing players that slide down the draft for one reason or another and are immediately declared the "steal of the draft" almost solely based on how well the franchise has drafted players late over the years.

This is no exception.

Walker was described as a potential lottery pick before concerns about his health had him slide down the board. Walker had knee surgery prior to his last season at Miami and then he suffered a foot injury toward the end of the year.

Walker can finish at the rim and has explosiveness he can utilize when players close in hard to stop him on three-point shots.

In the second round of the draft, the Spurs selected USC power forward Chimezie Metu.

If there's one word to describe him, it's "raw." The 6'10, 220-pound big man has shown flashes of brilliance but not consistently enough to make him a first round pick.

Based on watching his highlights, the Spurs may be looking to use him in a Dwayne Dedmon-like role, a guy that can be a defensive presence, grab rebounds, and throw down the occasional dunk on a pick-and-roll alley-oop.

You may scoff at that kind of potential, but consider that Dedmon wasn't worth much to any team until he came to San Antonio, showed his stuff, and now he's about to make $6.3 million with the Atlanta Hawks.

Both of these guys are going to get plenty of time for the Austin Spurs so they can get minutes, learn the ropes, and improve in the areas that are going to make them valuable to San Antonio in the future.

The Spurs strategy with these young guys seems to be to develop them into guys that can come off the bench and maybe even start, making them extremely valuable on cheap, rookie contracts so that they can spend big money in other areas on players that can keep them in championship contention.

Only time will tell if Walker and Metu can make that plan work out.

