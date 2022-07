SAN ANTONIO — After being selected 20th overall in last month’s NBA Draft, Spurs rookie guard Malaki Branham continues to make a seamless transition to the Alamo City with an infectious smile and bold personality.

KENS 5’s Casey Viera sat down with the 19-year-old to talk his time as Ohio State’s top freshman, what he wants to pursue outside of the game, his family values and more in a one-on-one conversation.