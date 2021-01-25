SPURS GAME DAY: Silver & Black visit slumping Pelicans on 2nd night of back-to-back games

KENS 5 is the official station of the San Antonio Spurs.

SAN ANTONIO — Update: The NBA has postponed Monday night's game between the San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans. The league says that due to ongoing contact tracing within each organization's rosters, neither team has the required 8 players available to play in Monday's game. Continue reading here.

When, where: Monday, 8:00 p.m., New Orleans

All-time series record: Spurs lead 48-19

Last season: Spurs won 2-0

Season series: Pelicans lead 1-0

Last meeting: Pelicans won 98-95. December 27, 2020

Pelicans' last game: Lost vs Timberwolves, 120 - 110

Spurs' last game: Won versus Wizards, 121-101

Pelicans' last 10 games/streak: 2-8, lost 3

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 6-4, won 1

Pelicans' injury/inactive report: None

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Drew Eubanks: OUT (health/safety protocols); Quinndary Weatherspoon: OUT (knee); Derrick White: OUT (toe)

Team effort leads Spurs to victory over depleted Wizards

It didn't start pretty for the Spurs, but they found their rhythm on both ends and buried the depleted Washington Wizards with a 15-1 run late in the fourth quarter.

It was a total team effort, as seven players for San Antonio scored 11 or more points. Patty Mills, LaMarcus Aldridge, and rookie Devin Vassell all came alive in the third quarter, and Dejounte Murray notched the second triple-double of his season and career.

After the game, coach Gregg Popovich said that his team shared the ball well and played solid defense down the stretch. When asked about how Dejounte looked, Pop said that he put up a triple-double with one turnover, so, pretty good.