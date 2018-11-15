HOUSTON - The Houston Rockets are parting ways with Carmelo Anthony, the team announced Thursday.

Rockets general manager Daryl Morey released a statement on the decision:

“After much internal discussion, the Rockets will be parting ways with Carmelo Anthony and we are working toward a resolution. Carmelo had a tremendous approach during his time with the Rockets and accepted every role head coach Mike D’Antoni gave him. The fit we envisioned when Carmelo chose to sign with the Rockets has not materialized, therefore we thought it was best to move on as any other outcome would have been unfair to him.”

The 10-time All-Star signed with Houston in August. Morey on Monday denied reports that Anthony would be waived.

Anthony played in 10 of the Rockets' 13 games this season. Houston was 4-6 with him in the lineup and have since gone 2-1 without him in the lineup.

