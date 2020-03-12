Rockets agree to trade Russell Westbrook to Wizards for John Wall, 1st-round pick, reports say

The Houston Rockets have reportedly agreed to send Russell Westbrook to the Washington Wizards for John Wall and a first-round pick.

Westbrook was an All-Star in his only season with the Rockets. He was also selected to the All-NBA team for the 10th time in his career after averaging just over 27 points to go along with nearly 8 rebounds and 7 assists per game.

Wall didn't play in the 2019-20 season due to injury. In his career, he averages 19 points and 9.2 assists per game. He's been in the league since he was the first overall pick in 2010. He's made five All-Star games.

Wall had foot surgery and an Achilles’ injury that kept him out of basketball for nearly two years. He's reportedly fully healed and looks as explosive as he did before the injuries.

Wall hasn't played in a long time. Just yesterday Kevin Durant said Wall looked 'amazing' when they were together on the court playing during the offseason. (Video: NBA) pic.twitter.com/AAALz2MDZK — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) December 3, 2020

According to reports, Washington's general manager Tommy Sheppard and Houston's general manager Rafael Stone made the deal on Wednesday afternoon a matter of hours.