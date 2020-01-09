Rockets falter down stretch in Game 6 loss to Thunder

Houston and Oklahoma City will now play in a decisive Game 7 on Wednesday.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Chris Paul gave the Oklahoma City Thunder at least one more game in the bubble, scoring 15 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter for a 104-100 victory over the Houston Rockets in Game 6 of a Western Conference first-round series.

Paul made two free throws with 13.1 seconds left and the game tied at 100, and Danilo Gallinari added two more after a turnover by Russell Westbrook to finish it off.