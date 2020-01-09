x
Rockets falter down stretch in Game 6 loss to Thunder

Houston and Oklahoma City will now play in a decisive Game 7 on Wednesday.
Houston Rockets' James Harden (13) works to advance the ball up court against Oklahoma City Thunder's Dennis Schroder (17) during the first half of an NBA first round playoff basketball game, Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Chris Paul gave the Oklahoma City Thunder at least one more game in the bubble, scoring 15 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter for a 104-100 victory over the Houston Rockets in Game 6 of a Western Conference first-round series.

Paul made two free throws with 13.1 seconds left and the game tied at 100, and Danilo Gallinari added two more after a turnover by Russell Westbrook to finish it off.

Game 7 will be Wednesday night, with the winner advancing to face the top-seeded Los Angeles Lakers.

    

