Rockets fall to Lakers in Game 2, series tied 1-1

The Houston Rockets nearly overcame a huge first-half deficit in Game 2, but ultimately lost to Los Angeles Lakers, leaving the semifinal series tied at 1-1.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — LeBron James had 28 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists, Anthony Davis added 34 points and 10 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Lakers evened the Western Conference semifinals, beating the Houston Rockets 117-109.

Markieff Morris scored 16 points for the Lakers, who opened a 21-point lead in the first half, gave up 41 points in the third quarter to fall behind, and then regrouped behind some high-flying plays by James to pull away again.