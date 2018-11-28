Kawhi Leonard's sneaker free agency is over. After turning down a reported a 4-year, $22 million extension to his contract with Jordan Brand, the former NBA Finals MVP will be the new face of New Balance basketball, according to reports.
The deal exact details of the deal aren't known, but it might not look that different financially than what Leonard would have had with Jordan.
The move might be about more than money, like his move away from San Antonio. The Spurs would have been able to offer him the most money as a free agent in the summer of 2019, but the star still forced his way into a trade in 2018.
Now with New Balance, Leonard becomes the top NBA player to represent the brand, which is trying to beef up its presence in the basketball world. Still, the move from the established brand like Jordan to one known more for its running and tennis shoes raised some eyebrows.
I mean, what comes to mind when you think of New Balance sneakers? It's usually not the kind of person who is embedded in the "sneaker culture" that surrounds the NBA and many of its fans.