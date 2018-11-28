Kawhi Leonard's sneaker free agency is over. After turning down a reported a 4-year, $22 million extension to his contract with Jordan Brand, the former NBA Finals MVP will be the new face of New Balance basketball, according to reports.

Kawhi Leonard has signed a multi-year shoe deal with New Balance, though he tells @ESPN’s @TimBontemps “it’s not official” just yet.



News of the deal was first reported by @ChrisBHaynes. https://t.co/lvrUZHnIPH — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) November 28, 2018

The deal exact details of the deal aren't known, but it might not look that different financially than what Leonard would have had with Jordan.

Kawhi Leonard has agreed to a multi-year shoe deal with re-emerging brand New Balance, league sources confirm to ESPN's @NickDePaula.



The deal is likely to pay Leonard over $5 million per year. pic.twitter.com/KCfTbX9Frv — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 28, 2018

The move might be about more than money, like his move away from San Antonio. The Spurs would have been able to offer him the most money as a free agent in the summer of 2019, but the star still forced his way into a trade in 2018.

Now with New Balance, Leonard becomes the top NBA player to represent the brand, which is trying to beef up its presence in the basketball world. Still, the move from the established brand like Jordan to one known more for its running and tennis shoes raised some eyebrows.

New Balance: Kawhi, congratulations on the deal, what did you have in mind for a design?



Kawhi: pic.twitter.com/HYpPpr7nPJ — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) November 28, 2018

Kawhi Leonard has signed an endorsement deal with New Balance, he’s gonna be putting on the clamps and getting buckets in the 624’s 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/DQDXUGpHEp — The Sports Quotient (@SportsQuotient) November 28, 2018

Kawhi is really gonna be on the court rockin the Matt Bonner 1s pic.twitter.com/WscYt4mcY2 — Kilo (@ksgraham_) November 28, 2018

I mean, what comes to mind when you think of New Balance sneakers? It's usually not the kind of person who is embedded in the "sneaker culture" that surrounds the NBA and many of its fans.

Kawhi Leonard signing with New Balance is... EXACTLY what Kawhi Leonard would do though. pic.twitter.com/munG4COnyW — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 28, 2018

All the white dads when they heard kawhi Leonard signed with new balance. pic.twitter.com/WNgDrHdmfE — Spurs Mafia Mac (@MacPenMedia) November 28, 2018

Kawhi Leonard has also announced he will start leaving all games 10 minutes early in order to beat traffic. https://t.co/16Q82aKNwM — SportsPickle (@sportspickle) November 28, 2018

When you cop the latest Kawhi New Balance release pic.twitter.com/VdUNPTG8XM — SB Nation (@SBNation) November 28, 2018

