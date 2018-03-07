Free agent center Demarcus Cousins has agreed to a deal with the Golden State Warriors, according to reports.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Cousins, who played for the New Orlean Pelicans last season, will sign a one-year deal with the defending champs worth $5.3 million.

Cousins will sign a one-year, $5.3M deal with Warriors, league source tells ESPN. https://t.co/LaTLH3oOTB — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 3, 2018

That deal is sizeably smaller than the expected going rate for the All-NBA center, whom many predicted could sign a max deal for a team. Previous reports had indicated that the Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards were interested in the big man.

The Warriors had a $5 million hole at the position following the departure of Javale McGee, who has agreed to a deal with the Lakers. Cousins, at the very least, will serve as a more-than-adequate replacement for McGee.

i hope the warriors signing boogie ends up like when the avengers got tricked into putting the incredible hulk on their super plane — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) July 3, 2018

While the move is drawing mixed reaction from around the league, Cousins is still recovering from a torn ACL that ended his 2018 season in January. According to ESPN's Zach Lowe, it's unclear when "Boogie" will return from the injury.

If Cousins returns to All-NBA form, the Warriors just added a top-3 center to an already GOAT roster, effectively stealing the free agency spotlight from LeBron James.

