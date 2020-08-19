Blazers take down top-seeded Lakers 100-93 in Game 1

Portland finished the game on a 19-6 run to stun the Lakers.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Damian Lillard scored 34 points to lead the eight-seeded Portland Trail Blazers to a 100-93 win in Game 1 against the top-seeded Los Angeles Lakers.

CJ McCollum scored 21 points and Jusuf Nurkic finished with 16 points and 15 rebounds.

The Blazers jumped out to a hot start, building a 33-17 lead. But the Lakers responded the rest of the first half and Portland led by just one point at halftime, 57-56. The Blazers avoided the third quarter woes that have troubled them during their run into the postseason. Portland led 78-75 going into the fourth quarter.

It looked like the Lakers were going to pull away in the fourth quarter as they took an 87-81 lead. But Portland responded with 3-pointers from Lillard, McCollum, Carmelo Anthony and Gary Trent Jr. to finish the game on a 19-6 run and clinch the victory. Hassan Whiteside also had a couple of crucial blocks during the final minutes.

The Lakers were led by Anthony Davis and LeBron James, who scored 28 and 23 points respectively. Los Angeles made just 5 of 32 3-point attempts.

Game 2 of the best-of-7 series is Thursday night at 6 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN.

3-on-3 Blazers podcast: Dame Time in the NBA Bubble

BLAZERS WIN! Take game 1 vs. Lakers 100-93. Blazers better in crunch time. Huge shots in the clutch.



Lillard 34pts

Nurkic 16pts/15reb

McCollum 21 pts#RipCity pic.twitter.com/T4wWAa1P9K — Orlando Sanchez (@orlandokgw) August 19, 2020

The Blazers are on top at the end of the 3rd quarter. Been a while since that happened. Blazers lead 78-75 #RipCity — Orlando Sanchez (@orlandokgw) August 19, 2020

HALFTIME - Blazers lead Lakers 57-56



Tale of 2 quarters - Blazers take the first, Lakers take the second.



Lillard 23pts

Nurkic 14pts/12reb

Davis 21 pts

LeBron 12pts/10ast/8reb



1 tilted rim 🏀 #RipCity



📸: @AP / Mike Ehrmann pic.twitter.com/O0Ns9dz9mK — Orlando Sanchez (@orlandokgw) August 19, 2020