x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

San Antonio's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | San Antonio, Texas | KENS5.com

Nba

Blazers take down top-seeded Lakers 100-93 in Game 1

Portland finished the game on a 19-6 run to stun the Lakers.
Credit: AP
Carmelo Anthony of the Portland Trail Blazers reacts to a foul being called during the second quarter of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo via AP)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Damian Lillard scored 34 points to lead the eight-seeded Portland Trail Blazers to a 100-93 win in Game 1 against the top-seeded Los Angeles Lakers.

CJ McCollum scored 21 points and Jusuf Nurkic finished with 16 points and 15 rebounds.

The Blazers jumped out to a hot start, building a 33-17 lead. But the Lakers responded the rest of the first half and Portland led by just one point at halftime, 57-56. The Blazers avoided the third quarter woes that have troubled them during their run into the postseason. Portland led 78-75 going into the fourth quarter.

It looked like the Lakers were going to pull away in the fourth quarter as they took an 87-81 lead. But Portland responded with 3-pointers from Lillard, McCollum, Carmelo Anthony and Gary Trent Jr. to finish the game on a 19-6 run and clinch the victory. Hassan Whiteside also had a couple of crucial blocks during the final minutes.

Trail Blazers vs. Lakers: Photos from game 1

1 / 16
AP
Carmelo Anthony of the Portland Trail Blazers reacts to a foul being called during the second quarter of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo via AP)

The Lakers were led by Anthony Davis and LeBron James, who scored 28 and 23 points respectively. Los Angeles made just 5 of 32 3-point attempts. 

Game 2 of the best-of-7 series is Thursday night at 6 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN.

3-on-3 Blazers podcast: Dame Time in the NBA Bubble

LISTEN: Apple podcasts | Spotify Google Play | Stitcher

    

Related Articles