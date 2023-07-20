NBA 2K League announces third annual All-Star event in New York City

"New York City is an epicenter for the NBA 2K competitive scene," said 2K League President Brendan Donohue.

SAN ANTONIO — Start spreading the news!

The NBA 2K League announced that the third annual NBA 2K League All-Star will be held in New York City at the NBA’s Headquarters on Friday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on the NBA 2K League’s Twitch and YouTube channels.

And the prize purse is incredible!

The invite-only 2023 NBA 2K League All-Star event will include both 5v5 and 3v3 gameplay formats and will award a total of $30,000 to participants.

“New York City is an epicenter for the NBA 2K competitive scene, home to 23 NBA 2K League players and where the foundation of our league was laid after playing our first two seasons here in 2018 and 2019,” said NBA 2K League President Brendan Donohue. “We can’t wait to host an amazing experience for the NBA 2K League’s absolute best players in midtown Manhattan at the NBA’s headquarters.”

This will not be the first time the event will be held in the Big Apple.

The first was held in New York City and the league's roots began in New York when all teams would come to the city for in-person games.

The rosters for the 5v5 portion of the event will be determined by votes among fans, current NBA 2K League players, head coaches and general managers, and a media panel.

5v5 players will be broken into two teams of five - two backcourt players and three frontcourt players - representing the Eastern and Western conferences.

And here is how you can get your vote in!

The fan voting window will be available on NBA2KLeague.com from Monday, July 24 through Saturday, Aug. 5.

Throughout the voting window, fans may submit one full ballot each day. All current NBA 2K League players will be available for selection. Friday, July 28 and Friday, Aug. 4 will both be a “3-for-1 Day”, allowing fans to have their votes count three times.

For the 3v3 portion of the event, the four players that receive the most votes will each captain a team and be able to select any two of their conference’s 5v5 All-Stars to be included in their lineup. Additionally, two players from Community Teams that participated in the 3v3 portion of the season will be selected by NBA 2K League representatives and broadcast talent, and available to each of the conference’s captains as a lineup option.

The NBA 2K League All-Star rosters will be announced during the week of Aug. 14 on the league’s social channels. Each head coach in the 2023 NBA 2K League 5v5 Finals will lead the team from their conference.

The 5v5 portion of the event will be a single‑game matchup played on NBA 2K24’s 5v5 Pro-Am mode. The 3v3 competition will be a four-team bracket of best-of-three series, with players competing on NBA 2K24’s 3v3 Pro-Am mode.

As part of All-Star festivities, the NBA 2K League will announce and present five major awards honoring top performers from 2023, including Most Valuable Player, Defensive Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Coach of the Year and Amateur of the Year.