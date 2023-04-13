NBA 2K League, Meta announce partnership for streaming games on Meta Quest

20 live NBA 2K League Games will be streamed on Meta Quest VR Headsets.

SAN ANTONIO — NBA 2K League games are about to enter the Metaverse!

The NBA 2K League and Meta announced a multiyear partnership allowing fans to stream 20 nights of live NBA 2K League games in VR environments on Meta platforms beginning tonight and through the 2023 season.

Earlier this year, the NBA and Meta announced a multiyear partnership extension for fans through Meta Horizon Worlds via Meta Quest.

During the current season, 20 nights of live NBA 2K League games will be available on the Meta Quest VR Headsets in NBA Arena in Meta Horizon Worlds and in XTADIUM, a VR sports hub app that offers shared watching experiences in high definition.

“The NBA 2K League takes great pride in always seeking to be an innovative leader in sports,” said NBA 2K League Head of Business Development Lindsay Ullman. “Our partnership with Meta allows our fans, who are highly engaged and passionate about our product, an amazing new way to experience the NBA 2K League using the cutting-edge technology that is the Meta Quest VR Headset through Horizon Worlds and in the XTADIUM app.”

The NBA 2K League continues to make strides in its development.

The league has brought in multiple international teams such as Mexico's DUX Gaming and Australia's Oz Gaming.

In addition, the league has expanded its play to amateur teams which featured San Antonio's own Donovan "Seldum" Mass who won the league's first Amateur Player of the Year Award for 2022.

Here is the schedule to catch NBA 2K League games in Meta VR:

The NBA 2K League and Meta announced today a multiyear partnership allowing fans to stream 20 nights of live NBA 2K League games in VR environments on Meta platforms beginning tonight and through the 2023 season. #nba #nbatwitter #NBA2K23 #porvida #nba2kleague @NBA2KLeague pic.twitter.com/sLW7MEGJGl — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) April 13, 2023