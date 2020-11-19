Live updates | 2020 NBA Draft is finally here!

Follow along as we highlight the key moments of tonight's draft.

CLEVELAND — The NBA draft has finally arrived!

Players such as Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball and James Wiseman should be about a month into their rookie seasons by now. Instead, the draft was delayed multiple times from its usual June spot because of the coronavirus pandemic. That also prevented college players from making a final impression during March Madness and limited the way teams could evaluate players.

Perhaps that's why there is no consensus No. 1 pick this year. The Minnesota Timberwolves have the top pick, followed by Golden State, Charlotte, and Chicago. The Cavaliers own the fifth overall selection.

Here is the complete order of selections for the two rounds of tonight's draft:

Minnesota Timberwolves - Anthony Edwards, G, Georgia Golden State Warriors Charlotte Hornets Chicago Bulls Cleveland Cavaliers Atlanta Hawks Detroit Pistons New York Knicks Washington Wizards Phoenix Suns San Antonio Spurs Sacramento Kings New Orleans Pelicans Boston Celtics (via MEM) Orlando Magic Houston Rockets (via POR) Minnesota Timberwolves (via BKN) Dallas Mavericks Brooklyn Nets (via PHI) Miami Heat Philadelphia 76ers (via OKC) Denver Nuggets (via HOU) New York Knicks (via UTAH) New Orleans Pelicans (via IND) Oklahoma City Thunder (via DEN) Boston Celtics Utah Jazz (via LAC) Oklahoma City Thunder (via LAL) Toronto Raptors Boston Celtics (via MIL) Dallas Mavericks (via GSW) Charlotte Hornets (via CLE) Minnesota Timberwolves Oklahoma City Thunder (via ATL) Sacramento Kings (via DET) Philadelphia 76ers (via NYK) Washington Wizards (via CHI) Utah Jazz (via CHA) New Orleans Pelicans (via WAS) Memphis Grizzlies (via PHX) San Antonio Spurs New Orleans Pelicans Sacramento Kings Chicago Bulls (via MEM) Milwaukee Bucks (via ORL) Portland Trail Blazers Boston Celtics (via BKN) Golden State Warriors (via DAL) Philadelphia 76ers Atlanta Hawks (via MIA) Golden State Warriors (via UTA) Sacramento Kings (via HOU) Oklahoma City Thunder Indiana Pacers Brooklyn Nets (via Denver Nuggets) Charlotte Hornets (via BOS) LA Clippers Philadelphia 76ers (via LAL) Toronto Raptors Milwaukee Bucks

Follow along as we'll give you a time-stamped look at the 2020 NBA Draft throughout the evening.

8:03 p.m. - Commissioner Adam Silver has officially welcomed us to the NBA Draft live from ESPN headquarters. The Minnesota Timberwolves are now on the clock with five minutes to make their selection.