Officially, the NBA's trade deadline is Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.

That, however, hasn't stopped teams from getting a head start on this year's wheeling and dealing.

On Wednesday, eight deals were agreed upon, including a blockbuster trade that sent Tobias Harris to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for a package that included the Miami Heat's 2021 first-round pick. The transactions continued throughout the day, including a three-team deal that saw the Cleveland Cavaliers send Alec Burks to the Sacramento Kings, Iman Shumpert to the Houston Rockets and the Rockets' 2019 first-round pick to Cleveland.

With big names such as Marc Gasol, Mike Conley Jr., Kyle Lowry and of course, Anthony Davis, having been involved in recent rumors, the action only figures to pick up as the 3 p.m. ET deadline approaches. Keep it locked here for live updates throughout the day and all the latest news and gossip around the NBA.

Rumors

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, trade talks between the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans regarding All-Star forward Anthony Davis are currently dormant, with the two teams not even expected to speak on Thursday.

According to Marc Stein, the Utah Jazz has not abandoned its pursuit of Grizzlies point guard Mike Conley Jr., despite Conley's reported preference to go to the Eastern Conference if traded.

According to Marc Stein of The New York Times, the Charlotte Hornets have engaged the Memphis Grizzlies regarding a potential trade involving center Marc Gasol.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has added that "there are still gaps needing to be bridged" in the Gasol discussions as talks continue on Thursday morning.

Completed trades

Wednesday, Feb. 6