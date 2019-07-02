Officially, the NBA's trade deadline is Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.
That, however, hasn't stopped teams from getting a head start on this year's wheeling and dealing.
On Wednesday, eight deals were agreed upon, including a blockbuster trade that sent Tobias Harris to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for a package that included the Miami Heat's 2021 first-round pick. The transactions continued throughout the day, including a three-team deal that saw the Cleveland Cavaliers send Alec Burks to the Sacramento Kings, Iman Shumpert to the Houston Rockets and the Rockets' 2019 first-round pick to Cleveland.
With big names such as Marc Gasol, Mike Conley Jr., Kyle Lowry and of course, Anthony Davis, having been involved in recent rumors, the action only figures to pick up as the 3 p.m. ET deadline approaches. Keep it locked here for live updates throughout the day and all the latest news and gossip around the NBA.
Rumors
Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, trade talks between the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans regarding All-Star forward Anthony Davis are currently dormant, with the two teams not even expected to speak on Thursday.
According to Marc Stein, the Utah Jazz has not abandoned its pursuit of Grizzlies point guard Mike Conley Jr., despite Conley's reported preference to go to the Eastern Conference if traded.
According to Marc Stein of The New York Times, the Charlotte Hornets have engaged the Memphis Grizzlies regarding a potential trade involving center Marc Gasol.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has added that "there are still gaps needing to be bridged" in the Gasol discussions as talks continue on Thursday morning.
Completed trades
Wednesday, Feb. 6
- Washington Wizards receive: F Wesley Johnson
- New Orleans Pelicans receive: F Markieff Morris, 2023 second round pick
- Sacramento Kings receive: F Harrison Barnes
- Dallas Mavericks receive: F Zach Randolph, G Justin Jackson
- Houston Rockets receive: G Iman Shumpert, G Nik Stauskas, PG Wade Baldwin
- Cleveland Cavaliers receive: G Brandon Knight, F/C Marquese Chriss, Rockets 2019 first round pick
- Sacramento Kings receive: G Alec Burks, Cavs second round pick
- Chicago Bulls receive: F Otto Porter Jr.
- Washington Wizards receive: F Jabari Parker, F Bobby Portis, 2023 second round pick
- Phoenix Suns receive: G Tyler Johnson, G Wayne Ellington
- Miami Heat receive: F Ryan Anderson
- Milwaukee Bucks receive: F Stanley Johnson
- Detroit Pistons receive: F Thon Maker
- Philadelphia 76ers receive: F Tobias Harris, C Boban Marjanovic, F Mike Scott
- Los Angeles Clippers receive: G Landry Shamet, F Wilson Chandler, F Mike Muscala, 2020 first round pick, 2021 first round pick (via Miami), 2021 second round pick, 2023 second round
- Los Angeles Lakers receive: G Reggie Bullock
- Detroit Pistons receive: G Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk
2021 second-round pick