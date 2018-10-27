LeBron James hasn’t shied away from making political statements in recent years, and he made a big one while walking into the AT&T Center for Saturday night’s game against the San Antonio Spurs on KENS 5.

The new Los Angeles Lakers star was sporting a “Beto for Senate” cap, according to a post from the Lakers' official Twitter account:

Beto O’Rourke is the Democratic challenger for the U.S. Senate seat out of Texas currently occupied by Ted Cruz.

Given LeBron’s previous statements about President Donald Trump and the fact that Cruz and Trump have campaigned together in Texas in recent weeks, LeBron’s support for O’Rourke’s candidacy shouldn’t come as a surprise.

It’s just surprising that he’d sport his gear like this before a game in San Antonio.

