Kyrie Irving on the Mavs: When he's expected to play, ticket prices and more

Irving will reportedly make his debut with the team later this week.

DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks were not quiet at all ahead of the trade deadline.

The Mavs shocked the sports world on Sunday when reports came out that they have traded for Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving. A Mavs front office source confirmed to WFAA that the deal was made.

Dallas will reportedly trade away Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, a 2027 first-round pick and a 2029 second-round pick. Nets forward Markieff Morris is also reportedly coming to Dallas in the trade.

While a controversial figure, Irving will certainly garner interest in the Mavs as the team makes a move to pair superstar Luka Doncic with another star player.

Following reports of the trade, many fans may be wondering when they'll be able to watch Irving in a Mavs uniform for the first time.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Irving is expected to fly to Dallas on Monday for a physical and then travel to Los Angeles for his debut against the Clippers on Wednesday. The Mavs-Clippers game on Wednesday will broadcast on ESPN.

The Mavs began a five-game road trip on Saturday, which started with a loss to the Golden State Warriors. The Mavs play at the Utah Jazz on Monday and then the Clippers on Wednesday before capping off the road trip with back-to-back games at the Sacramento Kings on Friday and Saturday.

If things go as planned for Irving, the 30-year-old guard could make his home debut at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Monday, Feb. 13, against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Tickets for the Feb. 13 game are still available, with the cheapest ticket being $92.

Unfortunately, the Timberwolves game will be the only time fans in Dallas can watch Irving play in person until after the All-Star break. The Mavs' next home game after Feb. 13 will be on Thursday, Feb. 23, against the San Antonio Spurs.