Kyrie Irving addresses fan getting kicked out of Mavs-Hornets game on Sunday

The television broadcast showed Irving speaking to refs and pointing out a fan who then appeared to be escorted from his seat by security.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — While speaking to reporters following Sunday afternoon's loss to the Charlotte Hornets, Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving talked about a fan who appeared to be ejected from the game.

With 8:46 left in the third quarter, the television broadcast of Sunday's game showed Irving speaking with refs while walking to the other end of the court and pointing out a particular fan.

The broadcast then pointed cameras at the fan in question, who then appeared to be escorted away from his seat by security.

A fan has been ejected for heckling Kyrie Irving pic.twitter.com/FdEg69flHp — Bally Sports: Hornets (@HornetsOnBally) March 26, 2023

After the game, which ended in a 110-104 loss, Irving was asked about the incident.

"[The fan] just called me on my name, so I just had to make sure I looked him eye-to-eye see if he would say it to my face," Irving said. "A lot of fans say things when you’re turning your head or they say it in a crowd cause they can get away with it. But majority of the time if I can look a fan in the face and see if they really want to say that to me then… he yelled and I handled it."

Irving did not go into detail about what the fan said to him.

Sunday's game was another costly loss for the Mavs as they continue to battle their way to the playoffs. Following back-to-back losses to the Hornets, Dallas is currently out of the play-in tournament.

Irving was asked about the status of the Mavs and also his recent play amid a foot injury.

"There’s a lot of desperation basketball that needs to be played down the stretch especially where we are in the season and also in the standings," Irving said. "I would love to just be 100% healthy and be able to just play and flow in the game. But I’m out there so there’s no excuses. Just gotta strap up my boot straps and be everything that I can for my teammates and the coaching staff."