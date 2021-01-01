Wall makes Houston debut, Rockets beat Kings 122-119

Sacramento missed two close 3s in the final seconds and the Rockets held on to capture its first victory of the season.

HOUSTON (AP) - John Wall had 22 points and nine assists in his first game since 2018, James Harden had a big finish to score 33 points and the Houston Rockets beat the Sacramento Kings 122-119 on Thursday night.

Late in the fourth, Wall found James Harden in transition for a deep 3-pointer that gave Houston a one-point lead. The two celebrated with a high-five at midcourt.

Sacramento cut Houston’s lead to 118-117 with 22.4 seconds remaining on Tyrese Haliburton’s 3-pointer, but Harden answered with two free throws.

Harrison Barnes led the Kings with 24 points.