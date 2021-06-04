Jae Crowder's Game 6 ejection for trolling LeBron is one of the funniest ejections ever

Ejection due to salsa dancing? That HAS to be a new one.

LOS ANGELES — In case you were a little too wrapped up in pinching yourself that the Phoenix Suns were about to knock off the defending champion Lakers and move onto the second round of the playoffs at the end of last night’s game, Jae Crowder was ejected at the very end of the game, which I would objectively describe as one of the funniest ejections in the history of the league.

With 30 seconds left in the game, Crowder celebrated the impeding win by looking over at the Lakers bench and then literally salsa dancing.

Check out the video below.

Jae Crowder taunts LeBron by Salsa dancing 😳 pic.twitter.com/FGAIxKHwq1 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 4, 2021

In case you’re not aware, Lakers star LeBron James did a commercial for Mountain Dew last month where he was a salsa dancing instructor and it became a hit on social media.

And not only is Crowder clowning LeBron, but watch Chris Paul earning best supporting role. During all of the commotion, he's just standing there doing the signature LeBron back down.

Crowder was in scuffles all series long, which is nothing new if you watched Crowder prior to this season.

He seemingly got his revenge for that moment in Game 3 when he was clowned by the Lakers bench as LeBron did his signature backdown near the Laker sideline.

Crowder had a rough start to the series offensively but bounced back nicely. In Game 4, he went for 17 points and in Game 6, he scored 18 points on six three-pointers.

The Suns are moving on to the second round to take on the 3-seed Denver Nuggets.

Devin Booker & Chris Paul leaving LA tonight... pic.twitter.com/IJslWDrirn — Cam LaFontaine (@LaFontaineCam) June 4, 2021

12 Sports on YouTube