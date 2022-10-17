Hornets guard James Bouknight arrested Sunday on suspicion of DUI

“We are aware of the incident involving James Bouknight and are in the process of gathering additional information."

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hornets guard James Bouknight was arrested Sunday on suspicion of DUI, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office confirms.

Officials report Bouknight was released early Monday morning on an unsecured bond. WCNC sports anchor Nick Carboni confirmed Bouknight was at practice Monday.

The Hornets selected Bouknight from Connecticut with the No. 11 pick and acquired a pair of centers via trade back in 2021.

At Connecticut, Bouknight averaged 18.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 31.7 minutes per game during the 2020-21 season.

According to ESPN, he was also charged with evading responsibility, interfering with police, driving without a license and driving too fast for conditions back in college.

The Charlotte Hornets released the following statement:

“We are aware of the incident involving James Bouknight and are in the process of gathering additional information. We will have no further comment at this time.”

