Hawks Talon completes trade with Hornets Venom

Hawks Talon makes big deal to acquire rookie forward Nicholas Clark.

SAN ANTONIO — In a day with several trades among NBA 2K League teams, Hawks Talon and Hornets Venom GT pulled off a stunner.

Hawks Talon GC, the official NBA 2K League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks, announced that the team has acquired rookie forward Nicholas Clark (NICK) from Hornets Venom GT in exchange for Michael Swanegan (SWANN).

A stunning move considering SWANN was a huge part of Hawks Talon's rise and rebuild.

NICK was drafted by Hornets Venom GT with the 25th pick during the Season Five NBA 2K League draft. A native of Warner Robins, Ga., the 21-year-old has averaged 7.1 points per game during 5v5 play this season.

SWANN was drafted by Hawks Talon GC prior to Season Four of the NBA 2K League. He was selected with the 48th pick and was protected from the Season Five expansion draft by Hawks Talon Gaming.

This is not the first deal Hawks Talon made this season.

The team also traded for Juan "HOTSHOT" Gonzales as the team is searching to build a title contending roster.

Overall, Hawks Talon continues to shake up the team in order for it to become a league powerhouse.

In the offseason, they brought in heralded overseas coach, MAELO, and drafted well bringing in John Mushaben in 2022.

Hawks Talon Gaming continue in THE SWITCH group play this week following a 2-1 record in the week prior. They begin tonight with a matchup against Green Beanz at 8 p.m. ET. They then face off against NetsGC on Thursday, June 23 at 9 p.m. ET, and cap off group play with a matchup against Grizz Gaming on Friday, June 24 at 11 p.m. ET. The league’s second 3v3 tournament of Season Five is best-of-five format.