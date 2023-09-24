Hawks Talon completes multi-team trade; Receives 2024 first-round pick and more

Sources say Hawks Talon is looking to start a new era.

SAN ANTONIO — Sources have confirmed that the NBA 2K League's Hawks Talon Gaming has completed a multi-team deal involving NBL OZ Gaming along with 76ers GC.

In a move to start a new era in Atlanta, Hawks Talon is trading long-time player Caesar "Ceez" Martinez to NBL OZ Gaming along with a 2025 third-round pick.

Hawks will receive a 2024 first-round pick via 76ers GC as well as a 2025 second-round pick via NBL OZ.

76ers GC will receive player Jyden Spencer via NBL OZ.

Sources have said the move is to start a new era in the Hawks Talon organization.

Hawks Talon in 5v5 play the team failed to make the 5v5 postseason and in 3v3 play, the team also failed to make the 3v3 playoffs.

Recently, the team made a deal with Mavs Gaming and netted Lulow "Glo" Samuels in exchange for the 2024 and 2025 second-round picks.

